'Gay changed our country in so many positive ways' - Tributes flood in after the icon of Irish television and radio dies at home aged 85

The RTÉ broadcaster and former 'Late Late Show' host died peacefully yesterday at home surrounded by his wife Kathleen, and his daughters Crona and Suzy.

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer three years ago.

Announcing the death of their "beloved Gay" yesterday, his family said: "We wish to thank everybody for their love and support during Gay's illness. Particularly the wonderful teams in the Mater Hospital, St Francis Hospice and the Irish Cancer Society."

Leading the tributes, his long-time friend and colleague Joe Duffy said: "More so than any one individual, Gay Byrne represented modern Ireland and through his daily broadcasting on radio and television he propelled this country and its people forward.

"In no other country can one individual claim to have had such a positive impact on an entire nation over such a long period.

"Ireland is a better country thanks to Gay's lengthy career behind the microphone at the centre of public discourse."

He told how, despite his illness, he was in humorous form and recalled a funny story Gay had told him recently of his time in hospital.

"He said 'I was dying in the Mater the other day and a fella beside me called Mick woke up and I said Mick, are you getting a new suit? And he said, No, what are you on about? And I said, There were two fellas in here and they were measuring you for something'," he said on RTÉ's 'Six One'. "He was eternally curious and fearless," said Mr Duffy.

"He loved showbiz, he loved gossip, he loved stories, he was a great performer."

Ryan Tubridy also spoke of Byrne's sense of humour.

"He was great fun 'til the end, there was devilment in him, there was life in the old dog right 'til the very end.

"He educated us, he was a mentor, he was a friend, he was an icon," he said.

"Gay was like a godfather figure for us and we're down a man, and I think the country's down a good person.

"Last time I met him, he was not well but he was feisty and I was told that I had about 45 minutes with him. When we were about 45 minutes in, I started to get up and he said, 'Where are you going?' and I said that I was told that I had about 45 minutes with him, and he said 'Don't mind that, I'm fine, we can go another hour'."

Miriam O'Callaghan also paid tribute to Gay, saying: "Every other broadcaster is forever in his shadow.

"He was a great listener, hugely empathetic and with incredible courage, he changed our country forever in so many positive ways."

English actor Stephen Fry, whose controversial comments on Gay's programme 'The Meaning of Life' in 2015 sparked a blasphemy investigation, recalled that memorable encounter.

"My most notorious experience with himself came when he dropped me a question which led to quite a hoo-ha.

"I fear I shocked him somewhat with my reply, but he couldn't have been more delightful, charming and - I think - tolerantly amused by my wickedness.

"So here's to himself. Who knows? Maybe he will wake up in a certain place and be able to pass on my regards."

Chat-show host Graham Norton described Gay as a "giant in broadcasting".

"Generous, funny, informed but more than anything else, completely at ease on air. My thoughts are with Kathleen, the girls and a nation that adored him," he said.

Moya Doherty, chairperson of the RTÉ board, said Byrne had worked during a golden age for television and radio when Ireland was grappling with change.

"Gay brought two unique gifts," she said.

"He was able to see around societal corners and predict what the next emerging social, political or cultural issue was, the new issue which needed to be brought to the public stage, whatever the ensuing controversy. Most importantly, Gay was a listener. He did not so much interview as allow his guests to almost interview themselves while he listened carefully interjecting only to push them on key points."

RTÉ will broadcast a special 'Late Late Show Gay Byrne Tribute' tonight at 9.35pm on RTÉ One. The live special will include contributions from Byrne's many friends and colleagues across the world of entertainment and beyond, including Bob Geldof, Andrea Corr, Pat Kenny, John Sheahan and Mary McAleese.

A book of condolence will be opened by the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Paul McAuliffe, at the Mansion House at 11am until 5pm today and from 10am to 5pm tomorrow.

Irish Independent