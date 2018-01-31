News Irish News

Wednesday 31 January 2018

Gay Byrne 'recovering' from chemo

Gay Byrne and Kathleen Watkins. Photo: David Conachy
Gay Byrne and Kathleen Watkins. Photo: David Conachy

Kathleen Watkins has said her husband Gay Byrne is recovering well from chemotherapy and is in fighting form.

The author revealed the legendary broadcaster recently finished a chemo session and is due in hospital for a check-up.

Billy Keane, son of John B, with Kathleen Watkins at the opening of ‘Sive’ in the Gaiety Theatre
Billy Keane, son of John B, with Kathleen Watkins at the opening of ‘Sive’ in the Gaiety Theatre

Byrne (83) was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2016 and took time off from his RTÉ Lyric FM show to get treatment.

"He is finished the chemo that they added in, so he is recovering from that. The results were very good," she said.

Speaking at the Gaiety Theatre's production of Sive, Kathleen said her husband was unable to attend the theatre as his check-up is today.

Irish Independent

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News