Gay Byrne 'recovering' from chemo
Kathleen Watkins has said her husband Gay Byrne is recovering well from chemotherapy and is in fighting form.
The author revealed the legendary broadcaster recently finished a chemo session and is due in hospital for a check-up.
Byrne (83) was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2016 and took time off from his RTÉ Lyric FM show to get treatment.
"He is finished the chemo that they added in, so he is recovering from that. The results were very good," she said.
Speaking at the Gaiety Theatre's production of Sive, Kathleen said her husband was unable to attend the theatre as his check-up is today.
