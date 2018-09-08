The heartbroken family of a young woman who died suddenly are taking comfort from the fact that she will help up to 30 people through organ donation.

'Gavin was going to propose at Christmas...' - family's shock after young woman's sudden death

Hilary Ferris, a retail manager from Newtownabbey who would have celebrated her 24th birthday on September 18, passed away within three days of being diagnosed with a rare brain cyst.

She was taken to hospital on Sunday and underwent two emergency operations to drain a build-up of fluid caused by a chordoid glioma cyst that was putting pressure on her brain.

Despite doctors' best efforts, she died on Wednesday, surrounded by her parents, Ivan and Heather, sister Erin (28) and boyfriend Gavin Carmichael (26), who had planned to propose this Christmas after four years together.

Hilary had been due to move to England to join Gavin soon.

Speaking yesterday, Hilary's father, a Presbyterian minister, said "the word 'devastated' doesn't come anywhere near" how his family is feeling.

"Up until 6.30am on Sunday, Hilary was a normal child, then suddenly this whole process started, which ended with her being pronounced dead on Wednesday," he added.

"They think she may have had the condition since birth, and from our point of view, with our faith, we believe that Hilary's days were numbered and her time was up, although that doesn't make it any easier for us."

Recalling the events that led up to his daughter's death, he said Hilary had been suffering pain thought to have been linked to her sinuses.

"Hilary had been having problems at the top of her nose one or two months back, which were thought to be linked to her sinuses," he explained.

"She got something to help clear it and there was nothing else wrong.

"Two weeks ago she started getting a pain at the top of her nose and into her head, which she still felt was linked to the sinuses - we all did.

"On Saturday night she had been out with a friend from work and her head started to get very sore and she was feeling sick.

"At 6.30am on Sunday she phoned and asked me to pick her up, and when I collected her she just wanted to lie down and sleep.

"We contacted the out-of-hours doctor, who phoned and told us to take her to hospital.

"We took her to the Mater at 12pm on Sunday, and blood tests showed her white cells weren't normal. Then they did a CT scan on Sunday evening and it showed that there was a cyst putting pressure on her brain, causing fluid to build up.

"They got a special ambulance to begin preparing Hilary for surgery on the way to The Royal, and she went straight to the operating table at 10pm on Sunday night.

"They put in a tap to ease the pressure, and the surgeon said she was in a very bad way - that she was a very sick wee girl and he suspected he might have to do another operation.

"There was another CT scan and he phoned us five minutes after we left to say she was back on the table for another operation to drain the fluid."

At 5am on Monday morning, Hilary was moved into intensive care and placed in an induced coma in the hopes it would help her brain recover.

"Everything was going well, then suddenly there was a problem with the vital stats on Tuesday lunch time, so they decided to remove all drugs and started checking her signs at 1pm on Wednesday," Mr Ferris said.

"Shortly after 4pm, they confirmed that she had sadly died. On Wednesday evening I had to go and inform my parents and my wife Heather's parents, who are in their 80s, of her death. We are still coming to terms with what has happened."

Despite their grief, Hilary's loved ones are drawing comfort from the fact that up to 30 people will benefit from her organs.

"She was a fantastic daughter, my youngest child, and she signed the organ donation register for all her organs as she felt strongly that if she couldn't use her organs then others should be able to," Mr Ferris said.

"They were able to take 20 samples of organs, and we have been told that 25 to 30 people could benefit.

"Within two weeks we will receive a letter detailing all the people that have been helped.

"This was Hilary's choice -even though she is dead, she is saving lives, and that gives us comfort.

"I would encourage everyone to sign the organ donation register."

Mr Ferris said his daughter, a former Belfast Royal Academy student who graduated from Edinburgh's Queen Margaret University with a first in marketing, public relations and events management, was "kind" and "glamorous."

"She worked in a supervisory management role at REISS in Victoria Square; she was quiet to a degree, but she was outgoing and made friends easily and put people at ease," he continued.

"She was a lovely girl, kind and caring, who was part of a group of six close female friends who had come through school and stuck together.

"On Thursday night,three of the five girls who are left appeared at my door - the other two are still in London - and one by one they hugged me and sobbed their hearts out.

"They went up to Hilary's room and they FaceTimed the other two so that the five of them were together in Hilary's room. They felt Hilary's presence. They wanted to be close to her and remember her.

"Her funeral is on Monday and the girls will be involved, as well as Gavin.

"Gavin was going to propose at Christmas. He was about to ask my permission, and the answer would have been, 'Go ahead'."

Mr Carmichael also paid tribute to the young woman who he had hoped to make his wife.

"We met in Edinburgh at university, and our anniversary was on Christmas Day - we would have been together four years," he said.

"She meant everything to me. Hilary was feisty, glamorous and determined, and on Saturday we had packed up the car with her things so I could take them to Southampton.

"I was going to drive the stuff over and she was going to fly. I thought that we had a bright future."

Hilary's funeral will take place at 11.30am on Monday at Whiteabbey Presbyterian Church, followed by burial at Carnmoney Cemetery.

