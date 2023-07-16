Gavin Duffy: Fate of other RTÉ big hitters hints it may be some time until Ryan Tubridy is back on air

Those who fell foul of Montrose’s rules in the past were allowed back eventually, but some were made to wait

When will Ryan Tubridy be back on RTÉ Radio One? RTÉ’s new director general, Kevin Bakhurst, has said he is not going to rush his decision. Nor will he have to, as Tubridy is not due back on air, anyway, until August 28. However, RTÉ precedent suggests despite Ryan’s immense talent, it may be a long time before he returns to the national broadcaster.