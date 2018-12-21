Britain’s Gatwick Airport reopened early on Friday after a rogue drone saboteur wrought travel chaos for hundreds of thousands of Christmas travelers by playing cat-and-mouse with police snipers and the army.

Britain’s Gatwick Airport reopened early on Friday after a rogue drone saboteur wrought travel chaos for hundreds of thousands of Christmas travelers by playing cat-and-mouse with police snipers and the army.

Gatwick chaos: Limited flights resume after drone causes disruption for thousands of passengers

After the biggest disruption at Gatwick, Britain’s second busiest, since a volcanic ash cloud in 2010, Gatwick said its runway was open and that a limited number of aircraft were scheduled for departure and arrival.

“Gatwick’s runway is currently available and a limited number of aircraft are scheduled for departure and arrival,” the airport said.

“Gatwick continues to advise passengers to check the status of their flight with their airline before traveling to the airport as departures and arrivals will be subject to delays and cancellations.”

Passengers stranded at Gatwick airport Photo credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Britain called in the military and police snipers to hunt down the drone and its operator who flew what is thought to be an industrial style drone near the airport every time it tried to reopen.

Flights were halted at 2103 GMT on Wednesday after two drones were spotted near the airfield.

It is illegal to fly drones within 1 km (0.6 mile) of a British airport boundary, punishable by five years in prison.

With a surge in public enthusiasm for drones, there has been an increase in near-collisions by unmanned aircraft and commercial jets in recent years.

Passengers sleeping at Gatwick airport Photo credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire Stranded passengers are seen sleeping at Gatwick Airport, Britain, December 20, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media. Ani Kochiashvili/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. Passengers wait around in the South Terminal building at Gatwick Airport REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Passengers sleeping at Gatwick airport Photo credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire No fly zone: Passengers caught in the Gatwick chaos wait for more information. Picture: Getty The Arrivals Board at Gatwick airport which has been closed after drones were spotted over the airfield Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire Passengers stranded at Gatwick airport which has been closed after drones were spotted over the airfield Photo credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire Passengers stranded at Gatwick airport Photo credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire Passengers stranded queue for information at Gatwick airport Photo credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire Sussex Police Detective Chief Superintendent Jason Tingley speaking to the media at Gatwick airport Photo credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire A woman waits in the departures area at Gatwick airport, near London, as the airport remains closed with incoming flights delayed or diverted to other airports, after drones were spotted over the airfield last night and this morning, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. London's Gatwick Airport remained shut during the busy holiday period Thursday while police and airport officials investigate reports that drones were flying in the area of the airfield. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland) People wait in the departures area at Gatwick airport . (AP Photo/Tim Ireland) FILE PHOTO dated 16/1/2016 of Gatwick airport which remains closed this morning after drones were spotted over the airfield last night and this morning. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire People wait in the departures area at Gatwick airport (AP Photo/Tim Ireland) Passengers wait around in the South Terminal building at Gatwick Airport after drones flying illegally over the airfield forced the closure of the airport, in Gatwick, Britain, December 20, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Gatwick airport remains closed this morning after drones were spotted over the airfield last night and this morning Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire Picture taken with permission from the Twitter feed of Luke Mccomiskie showing the scene inside a plane three hours after it landed at Manchester having been diverted from Gatwick Airport which had been closed because of the sighting of drones. Photo: Luke Mccomiskie/PA Wire

The number of near misses between private drones and aircraft in Britain more than tripled between 2015 and 2017, with 92 incidents recorded last year, according to the UK Airprox Board regulator.

Gatwick, which competes with Europe’s busiest airport Heathrow, west of London, had said Sunday would be its busiest day of the festive period.

Airlines were scrambling to fly people home just days before Christmas after the London airport grounded all flights at 9pm on Wednesday and remained closed last night. Gatwick Airport's chief operating officer Chris Woodroofe said the drones had been sighted late last night.

Mr Woodroofe added that contingency plans were being considered, including to cancel flights today.

People wait in the departures area at Gatwick airport . (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

It is hoped rescheduled flights for more than 110,000 people stranded will take off today. Airlines including Aer Lingus and Ryanair have put measures in place to tackle large volumes of passengers on the busiest weekend before Christmas. All Ryanair flights travelling between Dublin and London Gatwick today are being rerouted to London Stansted.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Aer Lingus said it "put contingency plans in place, including adding additional flights and increasing flight capacity in to London Heathrow, to ensure minimum guest disruption".

Some 28 flights in and out of Dublin Airport were believed to have been affected by the disruption yesterday, with two London-bound transatlantic flights also being rerouted to Dublin.

The British army was brought in to secure Gatwick Airport after what police believe was a deliberate attempt to cause disruption.

In a statement yesterday evening, Gatwick chief executive Stewart Wingate said the drone flights which had shut down Gatwick were "highly targeted" and have "been designed to close the airport and bring maximum disruption in the run-up to Christmas".

Detective Chief Superintendent Jason Tingley said there had been over 50 sightings of a drone. He added: "We don't know what the drone specification is.

"Our working assumption is it's larger than what someone might buy online, we think it may have been adapted and developed."

Under UK law, drone operators are forbidden from flying within 1km of airports.

It is understood that Ireland soccer manager Mick McCarthy was caught up in the chaos.

Asked what prevention measures were in place to stop drones causing havoc at Ireland's main airports, a spokesman for DAA declined to comment on anti-drone precautions. "The safety and security of passengers, staff and other airport users is Dublin Airport's key priority, but for operational reasons we never comment on specific security matters," the spokesman said.

In April 2017, Cork Airport was shut down briefly after a drone was spotted illegally hovering within the 5km area surrounding the terminal.

Fiona O'Neill from Co Down, who works as a teacher in England, spent five hours sitting in a plane on the runway on Wednesday night before she was told she was facing even further delays.

"I was so excited to finish work for Christmas, get up the road and go to the airport," she said.

"I arrived early and said I would treat myself to dinner and everything was great right up until we were supposed to take off.

"Then we just had to find a place and sit down in the airport while the departures lounge itself was closed. Nobody would tell us anything."

All customers expecting to travel this weekend are asked to check with their airlines before flying to the UK over the coming days.

With additional reporting from Reuters

Irish Independent