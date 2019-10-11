Boyzone star Stephen Gately's mother has paid tribute to the fans who joined her as she marked the 10th anniversary of his death.

Gately's mother says she 'will see him again'

Margaret Gately was joined by fans who had flown in from the UK, and even as far as Geneva, for a Mass at St Laurence O'Toole Church on Sheriff Street in Dublin yesterday.

Gately's funeral Mass also took place at the same church a decade ago. The singer died on October 10, 2009, at the age of 33 at his holiday home in Majorca.

A post-mortem examination found that the singer died of natural causes. He had an undiagnosed heart condition.

After the Mass, which was said by Fr Eugen Timpu, Ms Gately described them as "so, so kind". She spoke about her heartbreak on the landmark anniversary of his death, saying: "It's very, very sad, but I will see him again."

She said that it didn't feel like it had been 10 years since he died. Ms Gately is also mourning the loss of her husband Martin, in March 2017.

"He is up there with his Da," she told the Irish Independent.

Ronan Keating took to Instagram to pay tribute, writing: "What you did for so many should never be forgotten. All those people struggling with their sexuality and afraid to come out which you paved the way for.

"You were a pioneer but that didn't come without its challenges and you overcame it all to shine and be the human you wanted to be."

Among the tributes paid by the star's former bandmates was one from Keith Duffy which said: "Chance made us colleagues, love and laughter and fun made us best friends. I miss you brother."

Cherisse Rashad, from Manchester, flew in yesterday morning to attend the anniversary Mass. She said that she had loved Gately and in particular "his smile, he was just infectious. You saw him and you were happy".

Also among those who were at the Mass was Laura Ruttimann, from Geneva in Switzerland. She said that she usually comes every year for his birthday, which was on St Patrick's Day.

