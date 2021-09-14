| 18.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Garthgate: Remembering the biggest showbiz fiasco of 2014

After selling out five nights at Croke Park, the country star was forced to refund 400,000 fans when Dublin City Council pulled the plug

Garth Brooks performing at Croke Park, Dublin, in 1997. Photo: INM Expand
Garth Brooks at Croke Park to promote his scheduled Dublin concerts in 2014. In the end, all five shows were cancelled. Photo: Mark Stedman Expand

Close

Garth Brooks performing at Croke Park, Dublin, in 1997. Photo: INM

Garth Brooks performing at Croke Park, Dublin, in 1997. Photo: INM

Garth Brooks at Croke Park to promote his scheduled Dublin concerts in 2014. In the end, all five shows were cancelled. Photo: Mark Stedman

Garth Brooks at Croke Park to promote his scheduled Dublin concerts in 2014. In the end, all five shows were cancelled. Photo: Mark Stedman

/

Garth Brooks performing at Croke Park, Dublin, in 1997. Photo: INM

Melanie Finn Twitter Email

IT WAS the controversy that just wouldn’t go away and involved everyone from then-Taoiseach Enda Kenny to the Mexican ambassador to Ireland.

Garthgate’ dominated international news headlines for months on end back in 2014 and even inspired a theatre play by Fiona Looney called Are You There Garth? It’s Me, Margaret.

But for those who have blanked out the entire fiasco and still cringe at the mere mention of the country singer’s name, what were the circumstances that led to ‘Garthgate’? And could it ever happen here again?

Most Watched

Privacy