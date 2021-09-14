Garthgate: Remembering the biggest showbiz fiasco of 2014

IT WAS the controversy that just wouldn’t go away and involved everyone from then-Taoiseach Enda Kenny to the Mexican ambassador to Ireland.

‘Garthgate’ dominated international news headlines for months on end back in 2014 and even inspired a theatre play by Fiona Looney called Are You There Garth? It’s Me, Margaret.

But for those who have blanked out the entire fiasco and still cringe at the mere mention of the country singer’s name, what were the circumstances that led to ‘Garthgate’? And could it ever happen here again?

Amid reports that he’s in the advanced stages of negotiating three nights in Croke Park in 2022, we take a look back at one of the biggest stories of 2014.

Read More

The entire saga started joyfully enough, with an announcement by the American megastar that he was going to come to Ireland to perform for his loyal Irish fans with a stadium concert in the GAA mecca of Croke Park.

Tickets for his five nights of gigs went on sale in January 2014 via Aiken Promotions and were snapped up like hotcakes. Fans of the Friends In Low Places star queued up overnight in freezing conditions to get their hands on a coveted pass, while gardai were called to a Ticketmaster outlet in Limerick after furious music lovers missed out on tickets. To say his Irish concerts – his first here since 1997 – were a big deal was an understatement.

His first two nights sold out in record time, prompting the singer to add a third, fourth and finally, a fifth gig, selling a total of 400,000 tickets to his summer appearances.

But as with all other large-scale events, the tickets were sold “subject to licence” and a massive issue was looming large in the background – the fact that Dublin City Council could only grant permission for a limited number of special events annually.

Expand Close Garth Brooks at Croke Park to promote his scheduled Dublin concerts in 2014. In the end, all five shows were cancelled. Photo: Mark Stedman / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Garth Brooks at Croke Park to promote his scheduled Dublin concerts in 2014. In the end, all five shows were cancelled. Photo: Mark Stedman

Three concerts by chart-toppers One Direction were already scheduled from May 23-25, 2014. Local resident groups were up in arms at the possible disruption that could arise from an additional five sold-out concerts.

After no small amount of consideration – and 373 submissions from members of the public – Dublin City Council (DCC) came back at the start of July and said they could only grant three of the nights.

“Dublin City Council considered that it would not be appropriate to grant five consecutive nights of concerts as applied for,” it said.

It cited the scale, magnitude and number of concerts with over 80,000 people per night as “unprecedented” for Croke Park, which is situated in a heavily-populated area.

“It would be in effect permitting an increase of 100pc in terms of the maximum number of concerts that had previously been held in Croke Park in any given year since the redevelopment of the stadium,” it added.

The ball was firmly back in Brooks’ court amid intense negotiations with promoters, Croke Park chiefs and legal threats from local residents.

On July 10 and with the clock ticking down to the promised concert dates, he gave notice of a press conference in Nashville, with Irish reporters promptly dispatched to cover it (it was the days before Zoom).

Brooks came back with a steely “five or nothing” ultimatum and shot down the chance to play just three of the gigs. He said he was even willing to meet with the then-Taoiseach Enda Kenny to find a resolution.

“If the prime minister himself wants to talk to me, I will crawl, swim; I will fly over there this weekend and sit in front of him,” he said.

“I will drop on my knees and beg for those 400,000 people to just let them have fun and let them come see [the shows].”

Brooks also ruled out performing in Ireland until our planning laws were “fixed” (a lot of people can relate).

“Create your laws, create your guidelines but don’t sell the show to people and get their hopes up and that you are just going to cancel on them and that is okay,” he said.

“That is not okay for me and I don’t agree that that is the way to treat people.”

In the end, no agreement could be reached and all five concerts were cancelled, with refunds issued to ticket holders – and a pledge from Brooks to come back here one day.

“I have 100pc made the opportunity available to the people that make the decision in Ireland, to get those shows back up and get them running again. If and when they say yes, I will be there,” he said.