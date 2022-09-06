Garth Brooks gigs: A bluffer’s guide to the country music star taking over Croke Park

Garth Brooks is set to play five shows at Croke Park, expecting to attract an audience of over 400,000 to Dublin during the September gigs.

He is the bes-tselling solo artist in US history, and second in the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) Top 100 Certified Music Artists, surpassing even Elvis Presley and beaten only by the Beatles.

But despite all this, some might still need a helping hand when staying up to date on the biggest country music star in the world.

Whether you are a fan among the 80,000 expected to come through the turnstiles every night, or somebody who needs to brush up on their Brooks knowledge ahead of the weekend, here’s a bluffer’s guide:

Biography

Born in Oklahoma in 1962, Troyal Garth Brooks went to Oklahoma State University on a track scholarship and graduated with a degree in advertising – singing and playing guitar in clubs and bars during his university years.

His first album, the eponymous Garth Brooks, was a success. It reached Number 13 on the Billboard 200 chart in 1989.

His second album, No Fences, was released in 1990, reached Number Three on the Billboard 200 chart and would become his best-selling album to date, containing his best-known song ‘I Got Friends in Low Places’.

Since then, Brooks has gone from strength to strength, taking his first world tour in 1993 and charting internationally.

His second world tour in 1995 ranks third on the all-time list of concert attendance with and audience of 5.5 million in total.

Despite a short retirement in 2004, Brooks continues to perform incredibly well in both performances and album sales – even leading to a Las Vegas residency from 2009 to 2013.

History with Ireland

Brooks’ professional relationship with Ireland spans back to 1994, when he played a string of performances at the 3Arena, at which point he was already the biggest-selling country star in the world.

His last performance was in Croke Park in 1997, but not for lack of trying since a run of concerts in 2014 was cancelled. A licence was only granted for three out of the five gigs. Brooks said he’d either do five gigs or none at all.

He later described having to cancel as being like “a death in the family”.

His personal relationship with Ireland, on the other hand, spans back even further with Irish ancestry on the side of his mother, Colleen McElroy Carroll, also a coutnry singer.

Popularity

Having sold more than 157 million units, Garth Brooks sits as the best selling country music star in the world, and the best selling solo artist in the USA.

His Double Live 1998 live album also sits on the RIAA’s 10 best-selling albums of all time – snatching the ninth spot.

This was his first live album and went on to become the best-selling live album of all time, certified 21 times platinum by the RIAA. It was recorded during his 1996-98 world tour which passed through Dublin.

He has also won two Grammy Awards, hosted Saturday Night Live twice, and released 23 records in all, which include Christmas albums, live albums and box sets.

Social Issues

His 1992 song We Shall be Free has been interpreted as being in support of same-sex marriage, specifically the lyric “When we’re free to love anyone we choose”. Brooks told George Magazine: “But if you're in love, you've got to follow your heart and trust that God will explain to us why we sometimes fall in love with people of the same sex.”

He also won a GLAAD Media Award in 1993 for the song and played at a benefit for gay rights in 2000.

Brooks performed at the inauguration of Joe Biden, singing Amazing Grace. This performance, he told Good Morning America, was meant “not as a political statement, but a statement of unity”.

Trivia

His studio band is known collectively as the G-Men.

He has flirted with professional baseball numerous times throughout his music career, he signed with the San Diego Padres in 1998, the New York Mets in 1999, the Kansas City Royals in 2004, and the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019.

In 1999, Brooks adopted the persona of Chris Gaines, a character for a movie that never came to fruition. The character itself was very similar to Brooks and even led to him playing on Saturday Night Live in character and releasing a pre-release soundtrack as the fictious musician.

On April of this year, Brooks excited the crowd at the Louisiana State University to such a degree, that the noise level registered as an earthquake on the university’s seismograph – caused by one of his signature songs Callin’ Baton Rouge.