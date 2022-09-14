Garth Brooks at Munster Rugby: ‘He just showed up out of the blue. Chris Farrell was swooning’

MUNSTER Rugby assistant coach Denis Leamy has spoken of his shock at seeing Garth Brooks walk into an indoor training session while the team were practising their mauls.

Preparations for their first game of the new season were interrupted by a welcome visitor to their University of Limerick training base yesterday.

Fresh from his sell-out shows at Croke Park, Brooks dropped by the centre to meet the squad.

The musician is staying in Kerry during his time in Ireland and Leamy said it was a real lift to the players to have such an illustrious visitor.

"I didn’t actually shake hands with him but I was within about 10 metres of him," the former Ireland back-row said with a smile.

"Garth just showed up out of the blue. We were doing an indoor preparation session; a little bit of mauling. So, he arrived with his camera crew and a few of his people into the middle of it. It was quite bizzare really.

"It was great. It was really good. He’d a bit of chat with a few of the boys and we stopped the session, couple of photos and away we went. Yes, he was very engaging.

"I think he’d a lot of fans, a lot of fans. I think Chris Farrell was swooning over him a little bit!"

Brooks has reportedly been splitting his time between Co Kerry and the Merrion Hotel in Dublin while he plays a run of five concerts at Croke Park.

The singer is set to check back into the Merrion hotel on Thursday in the lead-up to his final two concerts next Friday and Saturday.