Gardaí used private CCTV systems to harvest evidence in a system like the ‘wild west’ – Kevin Lunney kidnapping trial told

Gardaí have “illegally” used private CCTV systems to harvest evidence they cannot gather themselves in a system like the “wild west,” the Kevin Lunney kidnapping trial has been told.

Defence lawyers argued gardaí have for years been operating a proxy or “de facto surveillance system,” in breach of the privacy rights of the accused and the “population generally.”

They are challenging video evidence sought to be used in the non-jury trial of four men charged over Mr Lunney’s abduction and torture in 2019.

The prosecution maintains CCTV and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) evidence links the accused to the alleged offences.

Mr Lunney (52), a Quinn Industrial Holdings director was bundled into a car outside his Derrylin, Co Fermanagh home and taken to a container where his captors broke his leg with a wooden bat, slashed his face with a stanley knife and doused his wounds in bleach while ordering him to resign from the company.

They carved “QIH” into his chest with the knife and told him it was so he would “remember” before dumping him, stripped to his boxer shorts, on a roadside in Drumcoghill, Co Cavan, the court has heard.

Darren Redmond (27), of Caledon Road, Alan O’Brien (40) of Shelmalier Road, both in East Wall, Dublin, and a man “YZ” (40), who cannot legally be named, are all alleged to have been directly involved in the attack.

Luke O’Reilly (67), from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan is accused of providing “material assistance in the planning and execution of the offences" and owned the land where Mr Lunney was allegedly held.

They all face the same charges of false imprisonment and causing serious harm to Mr Lunney at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, on September 17, 2019, which they deny.

The footage sought to be adduced by the prosecution includes CCTV purporting to show a silver Renault Kangoo van with a registration ending in -PXU travelling from YZ’s apartment complex in Dublin on a trip to Cavan and back the day before the abduction. It is also claimed it shows the same van returning to Cavan on the day Mr Lunney was kidnapped.

The prosecution alleges YZ and Mr O’Brien made a “preparatory” journey to Cavan in the van on September 16 and that they were joined by Mr Redmond on the 17th.

Mr O’Reilly was allegedly captured on CCTV buying bleach at Lynch’s Gala, Killydoon, Co Cavan while Mr Lunney was imprisoned.

The video evidence from locations including private houses and businesses has been presented over the course of several days in a voir dire, or trial within the trial.

Today, the court heard legal submissions from the defence.

Michael O'Higgins SC, for YZ, referred to the Data Protection Acts of 1988, 2003 and 2018, arguing that there was “no power” to disclose personal data.

Mr O’Higgins said it had been acknowledged in law that gardaí could not simply erect cameras on every street corner. He asked how the gardaí could circumvent all the protections and safeguards needed by using “what in effect are proxies.”

The arguments might be that it had been happening for years and was useful in criminal investigations, but the test in law was whether it was necessary or proportionate, he said.

He said in effect, there was a system “where gardaí use proxies to do things they cannot do,” to “use people to harvest material” and “gather evidence they couldn’t gather themselves.”

“This case demonstrates in the most unequivocal terms, there is no gateway, there are no protections, there are no safeguards… it’s the wild west,” Mr O’Higgins said.

gardaí arrive at a premises, where citizens may be reliant on them, and the perfectly understandable attitude was “be my guest, sit down there, go through anything you want and at the end of it all, I will hand it over to you,” Mr O’Higgins said.

“That is not a protection,” he continued.

The issue was whether the benefit of getting access to evidence outweighed the fact that citizens were under “virtual permanent surveillance in an urban environment.”

A marked feature of this case, he said, was that there was no attempt by any garda witness to come to court and say they had considered whether it was necessary to seek CCTV evidence.

“That is completely bypassed,” he said.

“What you have got here is a system of ‘whatever you’re having yourself’”, he said.

The video evidence should be excluded, he said, because it was an interference with YZ’s right to privacy, “that in any urban environment he goes, he’s captured on CCTV and that is something that can be harvested.”

He also argued it was “systemic illegality.”

Giollaíosa Ó Lideaha SC, for Alan O’Brien, argued that the CCTV and ANPR evidence was a breach of his client’s right to privacy, as well as that of the population “generally.”

He said the CCTV systems were not operated in accordance with the law because controllers should enquire of gardaí whether or not there is a legitimate purpose for seeking evidence, and should satisfy themselves with the explanation. The court had heard controllers had no knowledge of legal requirements and never discussed this with gardaí, he said.

“(The CCTV systems) are being used as part of a de facto surveillance system being operated at second hand by the gardaí,” he said.

“It’s a de facto garda surveillance system,” he said.

"The police force in our country deliberately and consciously used a CCTV surveillance system which is de facto in cooperation with the police force, including the ANPR system, in a manner which they knew was not in accordance with the requirements of law, laid down to limit the intrusion and interference with constitutional rights," Mr Ó Lideaha said.

The fact that Mr O'Brien was only alleged to be identifiable in a limited number of images did not deprive the court of its obligation to consider whether the evidence should be excluded, he said.

The defence has also objected to mobile phone records being used by the prosecution, arguing it also breaches the privacy rights of the accused.

The three judges have yet to rule on the admissibility of that evidence.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Tony Hunt, Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge David McHugh.