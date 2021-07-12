Gardaí seek help tracing woman missing since last week

Gardaí are seeking help from the public in tracing the whereabouts of Brenda Fogarty (49), last seen in the Swords area of Dublin on Wednesday, July 7.

Brenda is described as being 5ft 5in in height, of medium build, with brown hair that is greying.

Brenda is known to frequent the Tramore area of Co Waterford.

Gardaí and Brenda’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone who can assist Gardaí in locating Brenda is asked to contact Swords Garda station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.