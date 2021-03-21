Gardaí find TV, dart board and ‘significant amount of alcohol’ in raid on suspected shebeen

A suspected shebeen complete with a TV, dart board and toilet has been raided by gardaí in Limerick.

The site at a private premises was searched by gardaí on Saturday as part of Operation Navigation into alleged breaches of liquor licencing legislation in support of current public health measures.

When gardaí from the Henry Street garda station searched the premises they found “a fully operational, unlicensed bar in a garage adjacent to the premises”.

Gardaí said they found “a number of glasses on the tables with the remnants of alcohol inside them”.

The premises was also equipped with a toilet, a television and a dartboard.

Following the search, gardaí seized what they described as ”a significant amount of alcohol”, including six beer kegs, as well as refrigeration units, four beer dispenser taps, gas regulators and optic dispensers.

No one was on the premises during the search. however gardaí said their enquiries are ongoing and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Irish Independent