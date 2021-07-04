| 17.4°C Dublin

Gardaí appealing for assistance in locating boy (12) missing since Friday 

Amy Blaney

Gardai are appealing for assistance in locating the whereabouts of a 12 year old boy, Reece Thornton, last seen in the Blanchardstown area of Dublin on Friday, July 2.

Reece is described as being 5 foot 4 inches in height with a slim build and short brown hair.

When last seen, Reece was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a blue top and white Nike runners.

He was also carrying a black backpack.

Reece is also known to frequent the Drogheda area of County Louth.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Reece, is asked to contact Blanchardstown Gardaí on 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

