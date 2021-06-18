Gardaí appeal for witnesses after hit-and-run incident in Tallaght leaves woman (20s) injured

Gardaí are investigating a hit and run incident which left a young woman in her twenties hospitalised.

The incident involved a cyclist and a car and occurred on the Cheeverstown Road at the junction with Fortunestown Way, Tallaght, Dublin 24, on June 16 at 8.30am.

Gardaí report a black VW Passat car collided with the cyclist and failed to remain at the scene. The cyclist, a woman aged in her twenties, was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking to any witness or road users who may have camera footage (dash-cam) and were in the area between 8am - 9am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Tallaght on 01 666 6000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.