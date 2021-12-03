Gardaí worked with Interpol to rescue children sexually abused by Kieran Creaven

Gardaí working with international police agencies, including Interpol, managed to identify and rescue some of the young children sexually abused by Kieran Creaven.

The former RTÉ producer was today sentenced to a total of 10 years’ imprisonment for a number of child sex abuse offences.

They included sexually exploiting and assaulting young children in the Philippines in 2014 and sexually exploiting a juvenile online in Ireland.

Creaven (59) came under investigation by gardaí after being exposed for child grooming by a vigilante group in the UK in 2017.

Speaking after today’s sentencing, a senior detective revealed that a number of children were identified following cooperation between several police forces and brought to safety.

Detective Superintendent Barry Walsh, of the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, also commended the work of gardaí involved in the investigation.

“The conviction in this case is a clear statement that there is no safe haven for those people who choose to engage in sexual abuse or child sexual exploitation, whether that’s here in Ireland or abroad,” he said.

“Garda Síochána work with a wide range of international law enforcement partners to prevent and detect child sexual abuse.

“In this particular case the Online Child Exploitation Unit within the Garda National Protective Service Bureau worked with our colleagues in Interpol and police in the Philippines to identify a number of child sexual abuse victims who were subsequently repatriated and placed in safety.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank our people for their commitment and their good work demonstrated in this particular case.”

During a sentencing hearing last month, investigating officer Detective Garda Johanna Doyle said that she “begged” Kieran Creaven to reveal the identity of one girl he sexually assaulted in the Philippines.

The court heard that he remained silent during the garda interviews in 2019 and only this year attempted to help gardaí. The girl has still not been located.

Det Supt Walsh also warned young people of the dangers of social media, urging them to report any concerns they have about potential sexual exploitation to gardaí.

“It’s a notable feature of this case that much of the sexual exploitation was perpetrated via the mainstream social media platforms,” he said.

“While social media represents an important role in our current society, it’s clear that there is inherent dangers and risks for all people – adults and young people – and I think it is very important that people are aware of this particular circumstance.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who has an online media presence, particularly young people, not to engage with anyone who is a stranger via a social media platform.

“I’d also like to ask people to report to An Garda Síochána any approach, or any person who approaches them in a way they consider to be sexually exploitive or with content which is abusive or sexually explicit.”