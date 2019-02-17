Gardai are urgently trying to trace two Irish men from who have been missing in the UK for two weeks.

Gardai work with UK police as families grow concerned for two men missing for weeks

Noel Leeson and Anthony Keegan are believed to have travelled by ferry from Dublin to Birmingham on February 3, and were possibly travelling in a black Audi A3.

Noel Leeson

Both men are from the Russell Square area of Tallaght in Dublin .

Gardai have established that the two men had arrived in the UK and kept in touch with their families, according to one source. However, the men dropped out of contact a number of days ago.

Anthony Keegan

The men's families became increasingly concerned and reported both missing at Tallaght Garda Station last week.

Gardai have been liaising with their police counterparts in the UK to try to trace the men, but so far the authorities have turned up no leads.

Gardai have received no information to indicate that the men have come to any harm or are in danger, the source said, and they are treating it as a missing persons case. However the men's families are understandably worried for their safety, the source said.

Photographs and identifying details of the men were circulated by gardai last night.

Noel Leeson, who is 34, is five foot nine inches tall and of slim build with short brown hair. He has blue eyes and usually has stubble or a beard and speaks with a Dublin accent. He has a distinctive scar on his neck.

Anthony Keegan is about 6ft tall, of slim build with short brown hair. He has brown eyes and usually has stubble or a beard and also speaks with a Dublin accent.

Mr Keegan has a number of distinctive ink dots on his knuckles. When last seen, he was wearing a brown leather jacket, navy jeans, and black shoes.

Anybody with any information in relation to the whereabouts of either man is asked to contact the gardai at Tallaght Garda station on 01-6666000.

