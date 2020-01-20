Gardaí watch airport in hunt for suspect in Keane Mulready-Woods murder

A manhunt is under way for a major Drogheda feud criminal, who is also a main suspect for the gruesome murder of Keane Mulready-Woods (17), after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Specialist gardaí closely watched Dublin Airport and Dublin Port yesterday amid fears the 24-year-old - a leading member on one side of the bloody feud - was planning to flee to England.

In a special bulletin, officers have been warned the thug is "dangerous" and armed gardaí are required to deal with him.

The arrest warrant - issued on Thursday of last week - is not linked to last week's savage abduction, murder and dismemberment of the Drogheda teenager.

Conditions

The warrant alleged that the mobster has breached strict High Court bail conditions on multiple occasions since December.

He is facing serious charges in relation to an incident which happened in Drogheda last year. He has been cleared in various courts of a number of other serious charges.

The warrant states the murder suspect has failed to sign on at a Garda station on a number of occasions in December and this month.

Keane Mulready-Woods

It is also alleged he has not been constantly staying at an address in Drogheda which he is obliged to do as part of his bail conditions.

"Gardaí hope to execute the arrest warrant with the intention of bringing the suspect off the streets and into prison," a source told the Irish Independent. "If this happens it will ease tensions in the Co Louth town - there is a very tense, strange atmosphere in Drogheda at the moment."

Sources say the 24-year-old criminal has been "driving a lot of the hatred" in the feud.

He is the main target for the rival Maguire faction and suspected of being the man recorded goading and abusing paralysed Owen Maguire last year in a recorded phone call.

In the call, which was video recorded and shared on social media, Maguire - who is confined to a wheelchair after being shot by the rival gang in July 2018 - is ridiculed about his paralysis.

The rival mobster goads him by asking: "Do you want to go for a walk and sort this out?"

It comes as it emerged that a slagging match over a pair of flip-flops between a recently released criminal and a Coolock teen might have been the trigger for the brutal murder and dismemberment of Keane Mulready-Woods.

A Dublin criminal in his 30s, who was released from jail just weeks ago and is also a main suspect for the murder, was recently attacked and filmed on a Dublin street after coming out of a gym. Video of the incident was shared widely on social media.

Selfie

Later, the Coolock man suspected of carrying out the assault posted a selfie in a pair of black and white flip-flops which are believed to have been taken from the criminal's gym bag.

Investigators say tensions have been growing since the incident and sources say the criminal and his associates were furious at how he was ridiculed publicly by the young Coolock man.

In a gruesome turn of events a pair of flip-flops were found in the bag containing the limbs of the teenager last Monday.

Meanwhile, Bishop Michael Router has said he is not afraid to stand up for the ordinary people of Drogheda whose lives are being destroyed by "ruthless" drugs gangs who have "a stranglehold" on communities in the town.

The Auxiliary Bishop of Armagh said that while there is a risk involved in speaking out against violent criminals, people need to come together if the scourge of violent crime is to be defeated.

Speaking to the Irish Independent at Our Lady of Lourdes parish in Drogheda, Dr Router said: "Sometimes you just have to make a stand and say what maybe others can't say and take that risk on behalf of other people.

"I would hope that the message is getting out there that all the priests working in the town are willing and open to people using them as the vehicle for getting information through to the gardaí."

