Gardaí warn scammers are using more sophisticated ways to access your bank account

Scammers pretending to be bank representatives or State agencies are using clever ‘social engineering’ techniques to dupe people into clearing out their personal bank accounts.

Sophisticated frauds using texts, emails and phone calls have increased 80pc in the last year, with one unsuspecting victim losing €53,000.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) has warned that criminals have become adept at using ‘the fear of a scam to create a scam’ and target their victim with texts or emails that look like they are from their bank, telling them their account is about to be blocked unless certain information is updated.

They manage to dupe people into divulging their personal access codes and PPS numbers in order to gain access to their savings, gardaí have warned as part of Fraud Awareness Week

“In the panic, people respond, and they might provide the information either in direct response or by clicking on a link that brings them to a professional looking website which is cloned to look official,” said Detective Superintendent Mick Cryan of the GNECB.

“Scammers will even send people messages saying that ‘the bank’ has noticed another payee has been added to their account, and to click for information on how to change their codes if this new payee is not authorised. They then use the codes to steal all the money from the account,” said Detective Chief Superintendent Pat Lordan.

“They use the fear of a scam to create a scam, and they build trust by making the telephone numbers they use appear Irish even though they could be from a different country,” he added.

Smishing (by text), vishing (by email) and phishing (by phone) crimes resulted in more than €640,000 being stolen, mainly from people’s bank accounts after they believed the communications were from their banks and they handed over personal details such as pin codes.

The scams are mainly in the form of a text, email or call allegedly from your bank telling you there is a problem with your account and asking for personal details, or for you to click on a link which brings you to a cloned website where you insert those details.

This information then gives the scammers access to your bank account.

There were 45 records of phishing, vishing and smishing frauds in the first week of February this year compared with 13 for the same period in 2019 and 2020

Of the 45 cases in February this year, 19 targeted people were aged under 50 and 26 were over 50.

The youngest victim was just 17 while the oldest was 88. The split between male and female is roughly half and half.

“One financial institution lost €1.7m in the last year or so through scams on 280 customers in sums ranging from €300 to €30,000,” said Det Supt Cryan.

Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic has added a new dimension also because the business model of the fraudster changes with the social environment, and the increase in online shopping and deliveries has also created greater opportunities for scammers.

The advice from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) is to never click on a link of an unsolicited text, and never give away personal data like PIN number, card numbers, passwords, one-time codes

“If you are concerned, hang up and ring your bank or service provider from a number advertised in the phone book or on your bill. Don’t trust the phone numbers supplied in the texts or emails,” said Det Supt Cryan.

“And if you are expecting a delivery and receive such a text about paying duty or a charge, be very careful. Contact the delivery service directly,” they added.

Gardaí advise people not to respond to such texts, to make screenshots of the texts received and report it to the bank or relevant company and a local Garda station.

Last year gardaí closed down more than a dozen chains of VOIP (voice over internet protocol) phone numbers that were operating from abroad but made to look Irish, and 80 cloned websites, in their investigations into scammers.

