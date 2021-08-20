Gardaí warn public of fake ‘Covid-19 test’ text message

Gardai are warning the public to be vigilant of a text message scam claiming to be from the HSE advising people to book a Covid-19 test.

The ‘smishing’ scam is asking people to book an appointment for a Covid-19 test through a link on the text.

Once the person clicks on the link, they are brought to a cloned website where the fraudsters will seek their personal information, including their PPS number and payment for the Covid-19 test or vaccine.

Gardaí have said the supplied links look very similar to the authentic HSE URL but may be misspelled.

Gardaí are reminding the public that the HSE will never look for payment for Covid-19 tests or vaccinations and the public should be wary of such text messages.

There are other ‘smishing’ scams currently in circulation which claim to be from service providers, revenue, banks and delivery businesses.

These scams can fit into threads of previously received genuine texts making them seem authentic.

Garda Síochána are advising the public to never click on links of an unsolicited text, email or respond to cold callers seeking personal information.

Do not use reply or call the number supplied by these texts, and never give away personal data like PIN number, card numbers, passwords, one time codes, PPS numbers

The HSE will never text you seeking payment for Covid-19 tests or vaccines, and If you have responded to such a text or paid the scammers, contact your bank immediately for a recall.

Gardaí are also urging people to report the matter to your local Garda Station.