Gardai want ban on discount 'specials' after supermarkets mobbed by shoppers

Ken Foy

Senior gardai want the Government to pull the shutters down on supermarket chains staging 'specials' that result in large crowds congregating outside stores.

The issue came to the fore last Thursday when Lidl and Aldi held discount specials for garden furniture in a move that led to long queues at outlets across the country and caused a storm on social media.

The scenes prompted huge concern among health experts and gardai given the regulations around social distancing and travelling during the pandemic.

