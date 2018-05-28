Gardai urgently seeking information on whereabouts of woman (74) who went missing from hospital
Gardaí at Kilmainham wish to seek the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 74-year-old Margaret Kelly.
Margaret was last seen this morning at around midday as she left St James Hospital in Dublin following a visit.
She is described as being of medium build and carrying a large black handbag. When last seen Margaret was wearing black trousers and a white sleeved cardigan. She also wears glasses.
Her family and An Garda Síochána are very concerned in relation to her welfare as Margaret suffers from a medical condition
Anyone who has seen her or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda Station on 01 666 9700, the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Online Editors