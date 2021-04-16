Gardaí unearth drugs worth €90k from Ballinasloe bog, man (20s) arrested

The discovery was made in Poolboy Bog and a man in his 20s was arrested at the scene. Photo: Garda Info.

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized €90,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis following an operation in Ballinasloe on Thursday afternoon.

As part of an ongoing surveillance operation, Gardaí conducted a search in Poolboy Bog, Ballinasloe shortly before 3:45pm.

During the course of the search, Gardaí seized approximately €70,000 worth of cocaine and €20,000 worth of cannabis along with other drug paraphernalia.

A male in his 20s was arrested at the scene and taken to Ballinasloe Garda station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Ballinasloe District Court on the 22nd April 2021.

All of the suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Online Editors