Gardaí treating death of man in Cork as suspicious

GARDAÍ are treating the death of a man near a Cork city centre car park as suspicious while they await the results of a post mortem examination.

The man - a 35 year old who had been a client of Cork homeless support services - was discovered near the Merchant's Quay Shopping Centre at 11.30am on Wednesday.

He was discovered by a motorist who was horrified to realise that the object on the ground was a body.

It is feared the man may have been dead at the scene for over 48 hours. Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster examined the body at the scene before it was removed to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

A full post mortem examination will be carried out today.

Gardaí stressed that the nature of their investigation will be determined by the post mortem findings. A number of marks were visible on the deceased.

However, it is unclear if these were sustained in a fall, if they were sustained sometime previous or if they are directly linked to his

death.

The man is from Cork but Gardaí have declined to identify the man until all relatives are notified. CCTV security camera footage from the area is being examined to trace the man's last movements and who, if anyone, he was with.

Online Editors