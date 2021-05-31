Gardaí tow cars and issue fines as motorists block roads around Connemara beaches

Hundreds of visitors flocked to the beaches of Connemara over the weekend, blocking roads and leaving local residents upset.

Gardai issued over 120 fines and towed a car for illegally parking around the beaches in the Roundstone area in Co. Galway over the sunny weekend.

The fines were issued to cars parked illegally on roads, hindering access to emergency services and blocking roads around Dogs Bay beach and Gurteen Bay beach.

The beaches, which were included in the Lonely Planet's 2021 top ten beaches in Ireland, attracted “hundreds” of visitors leaving local residents upset according to local gardai.

Read More





Read More





Read More

On Sunday, Gardai reported over 200 cars parked around the rural beaches which have limited parking available. Dogs Bay car park can accommodate around 15 cars, while Gurteen Bay can hold around 35 cars in its car park.

Gardai were on patrol in the area after complaints from local residents that the roads were blocked with daytrippers and staycationers visiting the beaches.

Gardai reported cars parked in a manner which obstructed other road users, and one car was towed for dangerous parking on a bend.

Local gardai said, “it was very busy” at the weekend with cars from “all over the country”.

They said the volume of cars would normally be witnessed “once or twice a year, but now with all the staycations, it is more prevalent this year”.

They added, “we could have towed more if we had more tow trucks”, as the cars have to be towed into Galway City which can take up to four hours return with traffic.

Councillor Eileen Mannion urged people to plan ahead and not block access for emergency services.

She said: “Most of these areas do not have the necessary car parking facilities to cope with the high volumes of traffic.

“People need to be able travel to and from their homes without obstruction. More importantly emergency services may need to attend someone in difficulty and there was concern over the weekend that if there was an emergency the services would find it difficult to gain access to areas due to inappropriate parking”, she said.

Gardai are appealing to people visiting beaches in the Roundstone area to have consideration for local residents and other road users.

A statement from a Garda spokesperson said: Gardaí appeal to those visiting public amenities to park legally. Illegal parking can hinder access by emergency services and could put lives at risk.”

Read More





Read More



