GARDAÍ and emergency services were told a nine-week-old baby girl who is fighting for her life “fell down the stairs”.

The infant, from Louth, is currently critically ill at Dublin’s Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

The circumstances into how she sustained life-threatening injuries is currently under garda investigation.

She was rushed to hospital after gardaí and emergency services were contacted by family members.

She was rushed to hospital by ambulance.

Investigators at this stage do not believe the child's injuries were inflicted accidentally but are continuing to carry out inquiries.

Gardaí have said they are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The infant’s condition has been described as critical.

Senior gardaí held a case conference as part of the investigation at Drogheda garda station to coordinate the probe.

TUSLA, the child and family agency, have also been notified of the matter.

In a statement, Tusla said: “Any trauma or injury to a child is very difficult for the family and community. However, it’s not appropriate for Tusla to comment at this time, while all the facts are not known.”

“When a child or family enters into a relationship with a public service such as Tusla they are entitled to expect that information generated in that relationship is treated in confidence and remains private. This is critically important in the subject matters which Tusla is involved.”

Gardaí on Thursday confirmed an investigation is underway.

"Gardaí in Drogheda are investigating all the circumstances which led to an infant being admitted to CHI, Temple Street on the 13th of September, 2022.

"The infant is currently in a critical condition. No further information is available at this time."