Gardaí to send file to DPP over death of Limerick four-year-old Mason O'Connell-Conway

Gardaí are to prepare a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) following the death of four-year-old Limerick boy Mason O'Connell-Conway.

It came as gardaí released a man and a woman who were detained for 24 hours after being arrested on suspicion of the boy's murder last March.

The man in his 30s and woman in her 20s were released without charge on Friday evening after being questioned at separate Limerick garda stations since Thursday.

Both were detainedafter being arrested at addresses in Limerick.

The arrests followed an extensive investigation by Roxboro gardaí over the past five months into the circumstances in which the boy sustained his fatal injuries.

Mason was initially taken to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) on March 13 with critical head injuries.

Such was the severity of his injuries he was later transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH) and then to Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin for specialist care.

However, the boy died on March 16 in Dublin, having failed to regain consciousness.

Gardaí had initially been told the critical injuries sustained by the boy were as a consequence of a freak accidental fall.

However, detectives were suspicious as to whether the type of injuries involved were consistent with such an accidental fall.

Last March, gardaí said they were keeping an open mind about the matter and investigating all circumstances of the tragedy.

A full technical examination of the scene involved was conducted.

Gardaí also sought expert medical reports from the State Pathologist's Office as well as paediatric trauma specialists.

The arrests of the man and the woman were made as a consequence of a careful examination of the case file including consideration of all the expert medical opinions.

A file, including all forensic and medical evidence, will now be prepared for the DPP.

Last March Mason's family hailed him as "a superhero" who fought for his life to his last breath before finally "gaining his angel wings”.

The boy's white coffin was brought to St Joseph's Church in Castleconnell, Limerick, on March 21 by a hearse drawn by two white horses.

Family members, in a mark of honour, donned white t-shirts that bore Mason's photograph and the tribute logo: “Mason Forever 4”.

His coffin was covered by the flag and scarf of his favourite football team.

Fr Tom Whelan and Fr Willie Teehan told mourners the little boy had, in his short life, "captured all hearts" in the local community.

The funeral Mass heard Mason had adored Sonic the Hedgehog and loved running in the local park while pretending to be his favourite cartoon character.

Last June Dublin Coroner's Court adjourned an inquest on the application of gardaí after hearing outline medical evidence.

The hearing was told a postmortem carried out by pathologist Dr Heidi Okkers established the cause of death was “a traumatic head injury”.