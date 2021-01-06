Gardaí to recommence Level 5 lockdown checkpoints from Thursday morning

Gardaí at a checkpoint on the M7 motorway at the border of Dublin and Kildare.

An Garda Síochána have confirmed they will add additional static checkpoints on national routes under Operation Fanacht from Thursday morning.

These will be on national routes, not motorways, and will start from 7am tomorrow, January 7, and will be supported by the local mobile checkpoints nationwide.

There will be an additional redeployment of gardaí to the frontline with uniformed personnel from non-operational office duties being moved to front line operational duties will take place over the coming days.

130 garda trainees and reserves are to be attested for high visibility patrols across the country from tomorrow. Gardaí will patrol key locations such as public amenities, scenic areas and parks.

Restrictions on travel do not apply to victims of domestic abuse, the gardaí were keen to stress, adding that help can be found at 999, 112 or by approaching a garda on patrol.

Speaking today, Deputy Commissioner John Twomey, Policing and Security said, "Keeping people safe during this pandemic has been An Garda Síochána's number one priority. The measures announced today will further support that work.

“The additional checkpoints combined with high visibility patrolling in key locations will help Government and societal efforts to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

"We all have a role to play in tackling the pandemic. To date, there has been widespread compliance with public health advice and regulations. Now, more than ever, we all need to adhere to the public health advice. Stay home. Please only make essential journeys,” Garda Twomey said.

The Deputy Commissioner reminded people that gardaí are “here to help” anyone who may feel vulnerable or isolated in this “difficult time”.

"Gardaí around the country have been helping people with everyday tasks like collecting prescriptions and doing shopping, and are also available to stop by for a socially distanced chat. If you need help or know someone who does, please contact your local garda station."

Gardaí say it is important for the public to exercise but asking people to avoid crowded public areas.

