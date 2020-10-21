Gardaí to ramp up operations with 260 new officers, extra rolling checkpoints and community patrols

Gardai will be carrying out more checkpoint during lockdown and fines may be imposed

An Garda Síochána will majorly ramp up its operations with additional 260 new gardaí, extra rolling checkpoints and community patrols throughout the country.

The new measures will kick in from Thursday morning and include a large number of static and rolling checkpoints and ongoing support for “the most vulnerable” in effort to ensure compliance with public health guidelines under Level 5.

Training in the Garda College in Templemore will be suspended for the next nine weeks and from November 2,260 gardaí will be released to front line policing.

This will include: 125 attested garda trainees currently undertaking phase one training, 75 garda trainees not attested undertaking phase one training and 60 gardaí working as tutors/instructors in the Garda College.

Gardaí in administrative roles will also be re-deployed to operational duties where possible and the 12-hour contingency roster will be extended until March 31 2021.

There will be 2,500 Gardaí on duty with a “primary focus” on checkpoints and high visibility patrolling to ensure compliance with Level 5 restrictions.

An “extensive network” of checkpoints will take place throughout the country from Thursday.

Under Operation Fanacht, 132 static checkpoints throughout the country will be supplemented by “hundreds” of rolling checkpoints on main and secondary roads.

An Garda Síochána will also conduct “high visibility community engagement patrols” in parks, natural beauty spots and public amenities.

"There was very good compliance by the public with the travel restrictions when they were in place before,” said Commissioner Drew Harris.

“It is vital that we see that high level of compliance again this time. The public health advice is clear. This will help save lives.”

He asked people to “think about their journeys”.

"In particular, we would ask people to think about their journeys and not exercise or travel outside the 5km limit unless it meets the essential criteria.

"An Garda Síochána is continuing with our graduated response based on our tradition of policing by consent.

Commissioner Harris said that this is a “difficult time for everybody” but the spread of the coronavirus can be reduced if “we all work together”.

The force has also vowed to support the “the most vulnerable in society”.

Operation Faoiseamh, which works to support victims of domestic abuse, has seen “thousands of contacts” made with victims since it was introduced on April 1 and “over 100 prosecutions commenced” according to An Garda Síochána.

“Throughout the pandemic, gardaí nationwide have been helping the vulnerable and those who feel isolated,” said Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey.

“Gardaí have collected prescriptions, delivered pensions, and had socially distanced contacts. If people need such assistance or know someone who does, please contact your local garda station. We are here to help.”

