Gardaí to ramp up action against illegal parking on Make Way Day today

Gardaí will be extra vigilant towards vehicles blocking footpaths or walkways as part of Make Way Day this Friday.

An Garda Síochána said they will be “strongly supporting” the Disability Federation of Ireland on Make Way Day '21 today.

Make Way Day is a campaign that brings the disability and wider community together to consider the needs of people with disabilities in the public spaces we all share.

An Garda Síochána are urging drivers to be conscious of other road users, particularly those with impaired mobility and disability by asking them not to park on footpaths or use designated disabled parking bays without a proper permit.

Gardaí have issued 2,200 fines this year to people for the improper use of disabled parking bays and for parking on footpaths as part of Operation Enable.

“Please be conscious of the needs of others and remember that using hazard lights does not entitle you to park where you wish.

“An Garda Síochána would ask all motorists to park legally today and every day,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“Most people are unaware of the problems this behavior causes and we’ve found a friendly reminder is enough to get most people to change.

“Make Way Day is not about pointing the finger at local authorities, other agencies, or randomly scattered activism. The whole point of the day is making the public aware of an issue that is fully within their power to change. It’s about one impactful, coordinated and decisive day of action,” a statement from the initiative said.



