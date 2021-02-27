Gardaí to perform house checks on people who are ‘not engaging’ with mandatory self-quarantine this weekend

Travellers from 33 countries have to stay quarantined for two weeks regardless of whether they test negative after five days. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Gardaí will be undertaking a series of house checks on people entering Ireland who are supposed to be under a mandatory self-quarantine.

Gardaí will be checking on people this weekend who have been reported to them as “not engaging” with the Department of Health monitoring process.

To date, detectives in the Garda National Immigration Bureau have already conducted house calls in relation to people who entered the State without the required Covid-19 PCR tests.

“The health and safety of Garda personnel is a key priority for the organisation and has been throughout the pandemic,” An Garda Síochána said in a statement today.

It is an offence to fail to comply with the relevant public health regulation and the offender may be subject to prosecution, punishable by a fine not exceeding €2,500, a maximum of six months imprisonment, or both.

Where gardaí determine there has been a breach a file will be submitted to the DPP for directions in each case.

“To ensure the accuracy of data provided on this matter, An Garda Síochána will progressively provide data relating to the progress of these checks from the middle of next week,” the statement added.

The Minister for Justice said in January that gardaí would not be “going into people’s homes”.

“Obviously if they’re not going to a new quarantine facility run by the HSE they will be asked to quarantine at home,” Minister Helen McEntee said.

“That detail will be available to An Garda Síochána and there will be a certain amount to people who will receive a follow-up call by An Garda Síochána. I don’t think it’s possible to say every single person will receive a call but there will be a significant number of people.”

Under current regulations, those coming into Ireland from abroad have to quarantine, although they can free themselves after five days with a negative Covid-19 test.

However, travellers from 33 countries have to stay quarantined for two weeks regardless of whether they test negative after five days.

Yesterday, 13 countries were added to that list: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Paraguay, Panama, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela.

The original 20 countries on that list were Angola, Austria, Botswana, Brazil, Burundi, Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Republic of South Africa, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

