Gardaí to exhume body found on beach in bid to solve 34-year-old mystery

Gardaí will exhume the remains of an unidentified man who washed up on a Leitrim beach in the 1980s in a bid to solve a 34-year-old mystery, the Irish Independent has learned.

The body, which was later buried in Manorhamilton, was discovered on the rocks on Tullaghan Strand in north Leitrim in May 1986.

An exhumation of the remains is due to take place later this month under the supervision of detectives from the Garda Missing Persons Bureau. A source involved in the case said it is hoped that advances in forensic science, in particular DNA identification, could help investigators to finally identify the man. The man is believed to have drowned and no foul play is suspected.

The body, which was discovered shortly after 10am on May 1, 1986, is thought to have been in the water for some time.

Despite being very badly decomposed, a number of distinctive tattoos, located on both arms, could provide vital clues as to the identity of the man. A tattoo of the word Éire was found on the upper left arm while the right arm had a green shamrock alongside a dagger and a scabbard.

One theory, given the time period, is that the man may be from the North. At the time, however, the RUC nominated a missing man as a possible match that was later ruled out.

The man was found with no upper body clothing but was wearing Wrangler brand jeans with a belt that had a silver buckle with a dog on it.

A post-mortem was carried out prior to burial in Manorhamilton, but no DNA profile was obtained.

It is now hoped that an exhumation will allow experts in the field of forensic science to piece together further clues about who the man is.

In a statement to the Irish Independent, the Department of Justice confirmed that a ministerial order for the exhumation had been granted by Justice Minister Helen McEntee under Section 47 of the Coroner’s Acts. This followed a request from the Coroner for Co Leitrim for the exhumation, for the purposes of DNA retrieval.

A spokesperson added: “Ireland’s DNA database, administered by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI), has made a significant contribution to missing persons cases since its establishment five years ago. The DNA database contains valuable close family samples alongside profiles of persons whose identity is not yet known.”

Director General of FSI Chris Enright recently told a National Missing Persons Day event that a number of cases of missing persons had been solved in 2020 by DNA technology.

The exhumation of bodies involves a complex application process and is only allowed in the rarest of circumstances. The law requires that the exhumation be carried out “with due care and decency, and in such a manner as not to endanger public health”.

A forensic anthropologist, the State pathologist, gardaí from the technical bureau and a forensic scientist from FSI are expected to attend the exhumation in Manorhamilton. The exhumed body must be reburied or cremated within 48 hours.

There are believed to be up to 18 cases of unidentified remains in Ireland, according to figures collated by RTÉ. The oldest case is that of a male found in the sea near Tuskar Rock off the Co Wexford coast in 1968.

Investigators have speculated if the body may be that of a person from Aer Lingus Flight 712 which crashed off the Co Wexford coast in March of that year killing all 61 people on board. The unidentified body was exhumed in recent years so a DNA sample could be taken. Despite comparing the sample with a number of the families whose loved ones were never found, the body remains unidentified.

