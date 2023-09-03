Gardaí to conduct National Slow Down Day to combat ‘alarming increase’ in road deaths

Gardaí are to conduct a 24-hour National Slow Down from tomorrow morning in the wake of 127 road deaths this year.

An Garda Síochána will conduct a national speed enforcement operation from 7am tomorrow until 7am on Tuesday.

Assistant Garda Commissioner Paula Hilman, from roads policing and community engagement, said the trauma on our roads so far this year will have “lasting impacts on families and communities”.

“An Garda Síochána continues to carry out speed enforcement across our roads. Every driver has a personal responsibility to not only drive within the posted speed limit but also to drive at a speed appropriate to the conditions,” she said.

“Speeding is reckless, not just to the motorists themselves and their passengers, but to all road users, especially vulnerable pedestrians and cyclists. This is not just about speeding enforcement detections. It's about saving lives”.

The campaign is supported by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and comes following the increase of 23 more road deaths this year when compared with last year and 38 more than during the same period in 2019.

One in three of all road deaths this year were people aged under 25.

Around one in four of all deaths this year were pedestrians and approximately one in four of all deaths were passengers in vehicles while one in five of all deaths so far this year took place in August.

CEO of the RSA Sam Waide said there is a “speed epidemic” in Ireland.

"The RSA regularly commissions observational studies, where the actual real-life behaviour of drivers at the roadside are logged,” he said.

“In 2021, over three quarters of drivers observed on 50km/h roads were exceeding the speed limit.

"In addition, almost one in three of drivers observed on 100km/h roads, were exceeding the speed limit on these higher speed roads.

“This must change. We must tackle the attitude that speeding is safe and acceptable. Speeding increases both the likelihood of a road traffic collision occurring and the severity of injury sustained, should a collision occur.

“Speed has a huge impact on whether a vulnerable road user is killed or seriously injured when a collision occurs.

"We simply have to ask every single driver to play their part in saving lives, routinely slowing down for every single trip, every single day. National Slow Down Day is the day for us all to start.”

Gardaí carry out a number of high profile Slow Down Days each year in support of daily speed enforcement operations.

The campaign aims to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, to increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

The event has been organised to coincide with the full return of all schools and an increase in road users, particularly vulnerable road users, pedestrians, pedal cyclists and specifically younger road users.

Organisers said due to the “alarming increase” in the number of road fatalities on Irish roads this year and in recent months, Operation Slow Down has taken on “increased urgency and relevance”.

Gardaí and road safety partners Go-Safe have detected over 105,000 drivers, up until the end of August 2023, driving in excess of the speed limit.

Gardaí stated that driving within the speed limit but at a speed inappropriate for the traffic, road, weather and vehicle conditions, is also a “significant factor in road traffic collisions”.