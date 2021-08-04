| 10.8°C Dublin

Gardaí to closely monitor killer Rattigan after release from jail

There are fears ‘King Ratt’ could now team up with a number of criminal factions

Brian Rattigan gets out of Portlaoise prison yesterday
Brian Rattigan pictured in 2009

Brian Rattigan gets out of Portlaoise prison yesterday

Brian Rattigan gets out of Portlaoise prison yesterday

Brian Rattigan pictured in 2009

Brian Rattigan pictured in 2009

Brian Rattigan gets out of Portlaoise prison yesterday

Ken Foy

Gardaí will closely monitor freed killer Brian Rattigan to determine which, if any, crime organisation the gangland criminal may align himself with.

One theory being looked at is that he may travel to Spain to hook up with his pal John Gilligan – the two men spent almost a decade together in Ireland’s highest security prison in Portlaoise.

Gilligan (69) is currently out on bail in Spain as he awaits trial on drugs and firearms charges after being arrested there last year.

