Gardaí to carry out ‘intensive checkpoints’ in local areas as Level 5 restrictions implemented

Gardaí at a checkpoint on the M7 motorway at the border of Dublin and Kildare

Commencing today, gardaí will be carrying out “intensive mobile high visibility checkpoints” in local areas.

This comes as Level 5 restrictions are implemented across the entire country today.

At these high visibility checkpoints, gardaí will be engaging, explaining and encouraging people to follow public health guidelines, according to a garda spokesperson.

They will also continue to engage in high-visibility patrolling in public areas such as parks and recreational areas.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said that compliancy “must continue” until this public health crisis is over.

"An Garda Síochána’s focus remains on helping to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by seeking public compliance with public health regulations,”

"Throughout 2020 we have seen high levels of compliance by the public. This must continue in 2021 until this public health crisis is over.

"Under Level 5, we are asking people to not make journeys unless they are essential. To minimise their contacts. To maintain social distancing. To wash their hands.

“By taking these steps, we can help protect our loves ones, our neighbours, and

our communities.”

The Deputy Commissioner said he wanted to remind people that not only will gardaí be policing but they are also there to help, even if it is for a socially distant chat.

"I would like to remind people, particularly at this time of the year, that their local gardaí are here for them,” he said.

"Whether that this collecting their prescription, or some fuel, or even a socially distanced chat. Please do not hesitate to contact your local garda station. We are here to help.”

As part of Operation Faoiseamh, the public is reminded that the 5km restriction does not apply in the case of domestic violence or if a person is escaping the risk of harm.

A garda spokesperson said: “If you are a victim of abuse or you know of a family member or friend who is a victim of such abuse, that information is important to us and I ask that you make contact with An Garda Síochána.

"If you require urgent assistance or support, please call 999 or 112, we are there to listen to help and to protect.

“If you are unable to make phone contact please approach any member of An Garda Síochána on duty, on patrol, on a checkpoint and look for assistance, we are here to help.”

