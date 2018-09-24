Gardai to begin house-to-house enquiries into 'Kerry Babies' case

A group of detectives will be carrying out significant enquiries today on Valentia Island as part of the cold case investigation into the murder of ‘Baby John’.

Up to 20 gardai from the Serious Crime Review Team and the Kerry Division are this afternoon expected to begin their house-to-house interviews along the Kerry coastal area as part of the inquiry into the baby's killing.

Whiter Strand, where Baby John's body was found

A source told Independent.ie that gardai will be carrying out door-to-door enquiries on Valentia Island in an effort to progress their investigation.

It is understood that while no specific intelligence resulted in the decision to carry out enquiries in the area, gardai believe that tidal waves and currents mean that ‘Baby John’ could have been swept onto the Cahersiveen shoreline from Valentia Island.

“Gardai will arrive on the island at around 1pm and have between 400 and 500 homes to go to.

“This isn’t the result of any specific intel but it is an important aspect that has to be examined,” the source said.

A post-mortem examination carried out by the then State Pathologist, John Harbison, in April 1984 estimated the infant was around five days old.

He had been stabbed 28 times with four of the wounds penetrating his heart.

The autopsy also revealed he had been dead for around two days when his body was discovered by a local man on April 14.

Earlier this year it was announced that the Garda Serious Crime Review Team were carrying out a fresh review of the case along with local detectives.

In the initial stages of the fresh investigation gardai confirmed that they are not following a definite line of inquiry.

However, a number of people contacted the incident room set up at Cahersiveen Garda Station since the fresh investigation into the killing was launched.

Online Editors