Gardaí to be stationed in France for Rugby World Cup

Gardaí are being deployed to France for the Rugby World Cup. Photo: David Rogers/Getty

The Cabinet has agreed to send eight gardaí to France for Rugby World Cup.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee brought a memo to Cabinet seeking to send gardaí to the tournament in September to help assist local law enforcement officers.

Ms McEntee also sought approval to send another three gardaí to work with the French National Police and Gendarmerie during the tourist season.

The move follows a similar scheme introduced last year which saw gardaí stationed in tourist hotspots in France.

The Cabinet was told Garda Commissioner Drew Harris requested the deployment of gardaí to help their French counterparts.

Gardaí who are sent on the overseas will carry out patrols in their uniforms in the company of French officers

They will not have any police powers while in France but will be on hand to assist with any interactions the Irish citizens who were victims of crime or were involved in criminal offences.

Ms McEntee told Cabinet the programme is a “valuable opportunity” to provide garda assistance abroad especially when a large number of Irish citizens are expected in France.

The first deployment will be for the month of August and involve three gardaí.

The second deployment will be between September 6 and October 8 and will see gardaí stationed in Bordeaux, Nantes and Paris during the Rugby World Cup.

This period can be extended depending on how the Irish rugby team progress during the tournament.

Opposition TDs raised concerns last year when it emerged gardaí were deployed to holiday destinations in France.