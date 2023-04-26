Gardaí to be on duty at railway stations for the first time for ‘quicker response’

Gardaí will be based in railway stations for the first time from next month.

A new garda transport hub will open at Heuston Station on May 5, and a similar centre is expected to be opened in Connolly Station.

The Garda DMR Command and Control Centre will operate from the National Train Control Centre in Heuston Station.

Gardaí will have oversight of all public transport networks, including trains, buses and trams.

The centre will not have cells, but officers will be on hand to respond to any incidents.

The garda centre currently located in Harcourt Street is operated by call takers and dispatchers.

The new hub will be opened by Justice Minister Simon Harris. “We have listened to members of the public and members of the Oireachtas, who have been raising this issue with me as Minister for Justice,” Mr Harris told the Irish Independent.

He said the centre will mean a speedier garda response.

“This new hub will mean gardaí are on site in one of the busiest transport stations in the country.

“The purpose is to further strengthen the links between gardaí and public transport operators and allow gardaí to respond quicker to any issues that may arise.

“We are examining extending this to Connolly Station and possibly extending it further.”

News in 90 Seconds

With An Garda Síochána, Bus Éireann and Dublin City Council control centres all in the same building, the Government hopes gardaí will be able to improve “already excellent” relationships with public transport providers.

The move also aims to ensure speedy and co-ordinated responses in serious emergencies.

There have long been calls for public transport to be policed, with a Fianna Fáil survey last year finding that almost 80pc of people support the introduction of a dedicated public transport garda unit.

The research also found 93pc of people have witnessed anti-social behaviour while using public transport.

The National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) has reiterated its call for a dedicated garda transport division following recent assaults on drivers and passengers on public transport.

While the new hub will not be a garda station, it will mean gardaí will be able to respond to incidents in the station more quickly.

Community safety wardens will also be introduced in Wolfe Tone Square and O’Connell Street.

“Justice Plan 2023 committed to examining the issue of anti-social behaviour,” Mr Harris said.

“This includes the powers available to the gardaí under the Public Order Act and the use of antisocial behaviour orders.”

It comes as Mr Harris has announced a crackdown on antisocial behaviour through increased sentences for attacks on gardaí and frontline workers, from seven to 12 years. This will also include the ramming of garda cars, which has occurred more than 200 times since 2019.