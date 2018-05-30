PEOPLE who are wary about contacting the authorities with information about Cameron Reilly's murder as they were drinking or taking drugs should not worry as they aren't the focus of the investigation, gardai said this evening.

Gardai tell youths who may have consumed drugs at Cameron Reilly murder scene not to worry about coming forward

Gardai said they are determined to find out what happened to Cameron (18), whose body was found on Saturday morning in a field in Dunleer, Co Louth, by a man walking his dog.

Superintendent Andrew Watters urged anyone with information about Cameron's death to get in touch with them. Speaking to reporters he said: "A significant amount of enquiries have been carried out, a significant amount of people have been spoken to and interviewed and further inquiries are ongoing as we speak.

Cameron Reilly's phone is 'key' to the investigation into his death

"I just want to make one point clear, people in the vicinity last Friday night and Saturday morning may have consumed alcohol and drugs, I just want to make it clear to those people and maybe to encourage them to come forward and speak to us, that that is not the primary focus of our investigation or our primary concern. "The primary focus of this investigation is to establish for Cameron's family the truth about what happened to him.

"Cameron died as a result of injuries to his neck area and a comprehensive forensic examination of the scene is still ongoing." He also stressed that efforts are ongoing to find Cameron's missing Apple iPhone 8 Plus.

He shared a photo of the phone, which has a distinctive black cover that it lime around the edges, he asked the public to check their bins and hedges, skips and gardens for the phone. Spt Watters added: "If you come across a phone of this nature please don't touch it but call gardai, the location of Cameron's phone is key to our investigation."

A post-mortem examination confirmed that the college student suffered a violent death.

He was strangled and subjected to a vicious assault, before his body was left in the field for several hours.

Sources say Cameron had a disagreement with somebody on Friday night while socialising with a group of local youths, and that this may have been the trigger to set the murder in motion. “Cameron was a quiet young man who wouldn’t go looking for trouble or invite himself into it, but he was lured to that field by someone he trusted, and whatever app or call that was used to do that could have left a trace on his phone, and that is why the phone is missing.”

While gardaí have spoken with many of the people who were out with Cameron on Friday night, they are still anxious to talk to other youngsters. Gardaí are conducting a fingertip forensic search of the field where Cameron was found, and are following a number of potential leads.

They are also continuing to appeal to any of Cameron’s friends, who have heard what may have happened to him, to come forward in strictest confidence. Yesterday, it emerged that a female teenager was being investigated for possibly playing a possible role in the murder. A group of up to 20 male and female teenagers had been drinking and socialising in the area the day before his remains were found.

Flowers have been left near where the body was found. Photo: Collins

However, gardaí believe that only a small number of teenagers were present when the murder happened. On Monday, youths could be seen escorting gardaí around the field where Cameron Reilly’s body was found. Friends of Cameron were still deeply upset yesterday over the horrific incident.

“I used to be his best friend when we were in school together,” said one young woman. “He was always very quiet and had so many friends, many of them being girls. He never once got himself into trouble and was as loyal as they come. “I’ve been crying all day and just can’t get my head around what happened,” she said.

Investigators are hopeful that DNA evidence will play a role in helping to establish the person who inflicted the fatal injuries to Cameron.

Online Editors