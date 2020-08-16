| 15.6°C Dublin

Gardai target further 10 suspects in Adrian Donohoe murder case

MURDERED: Det Gda Adrian Donohoe. Photo: Ciara Wilkinson

Maeve Sheehan

The continuing investigation into the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe will focus on up to 10 people, including mothers, fathers and siblings, who are suspected of shielding the cross-Border criminals suspected of involvement.

Between seven to 10 people on both sides of the Border are believed to be withholding information about the culprits in the aftermath of the murder and of providing the logistical support to help them escape.

Aaron Brady (29) faces a 40-year prison sentence after he was found guilty of the capital murder of Det Gda Donohoe last week. Gda Donohoe was shot dead by Brady during an armed raid at Lordship credit union in Louth in 2013. Four other gang members remain at large, two in Ireland and two in the US, where Brady also fled after the murder.

