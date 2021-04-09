| 4.8°C Dublin

Gardaí swamped with complaints over new ‘vishing’ scam as one woman loses €5,000

Ken Foy

Fraudsters have been calling hundreds of people, claiming to be gardaí, officials from the Department of Social Protection and even from the Attorney General’s Office.

Officers have been swamped with complaints this week from people across the country who were victims of various ‘vishing’ scams.

