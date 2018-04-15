Gardai stop speeding car; driver arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, no tax or insurance... before €38k in drugs found

Independent.ie

A MAN is due in court later today after gardai stopped a car for speeding, before the driver was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and for no insurance or tax - and drugs worth €38k were discovered in a rucksack.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/gardai-stop-speeding-car-driver-arrested-on-suspicion-of-drinkdriving-no-tax-or-insurance-before-38k-in-drugs-found-36808452.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article34134501.ece/d717d/AUTOCROP/h342/garda-traffic-corps.jpg