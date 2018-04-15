Gardai stop speeding car; driver arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, no tax or insurance... before €38k in drugs found
A MAN is due in court later today after gardai stopped a car for speeding, before the driver was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and for no insurance or tax - and drugs worth €38k were discovered in a rucksack.
The incident happened in Tipperary on Saturday afternoon.
Gardaí in Cahir were on patrol on the M8 at approximately 3pm when they detected a driver exceeding the speed limit.
The driver of the car - a 39-year-old man - was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and for no insurance and no road tax. The car was seized.
"During the course of a search of the car and the 39-year-old man, Cannabis herb - subject to analysis - with an estimated street value of €38,000 was seized," a garda spokesman said.
The arrested man is due before a special sitting of Cashel District Court today.
Investigations are continuing.
Online Editors