Gardaí spat at or coughed on 64 times since Covid-19 regulations began

There has been 64 occasions of gardaí being coughed or spat on while carrying out their duty to date, according to new data released today.

Between April 8, when the regulations came into effect, and May 9, gardaí have had to enforce the regulations 192 times out of hundreds of thousands of interactions with the public.

During this time, there were 64 incidents of spitting and/or coughing on gardaí.

Members of An Garda Síochána had to use anti-spit guards 47 times.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said, "Unfortunately, we continue to see these disgusting and despicable spitting and coughing attacks on our personnel. These are a significant health and safety risk to our members in the current environment. We must protect them from such attacks.

"This includes having the option of using anti-spit guards in very limited circumstances. We have made it clear these anti-spit guards are only to be used as last resort and in line with the Garda Decision Making Model, which includes at its centre human rights and our Code of Ethics.”

These include both arrests and incidents without arrest where name and address details were taken for consultation with the DPP on the decision to issue charges. Arrest remains a last resort.

Of the 192 incidents, two were as a result of an instruction from a relevant medical professional.

In addition, pre-existing enforcement powers were used in 1,432 incidents where other offences were disclosed in the course of Covid-19 operations. These range from incidents such as drink driving or disqualified drivers detected at checkpoints, to drugs and weapons seizures to public order offences.

In all cases where arrests were made under the regulations, gardaí consulted with the Director of Public Prosecutions on the decision to charge.

Some of these incidents are already before the Courts.

The number of incidents involving other suspected crimes continues to far exceed the number of cases involving only breaches of Government restrictions.

Commissioner Drew Harris said, "We thank the public for the continued high level of compliance with the health guidelines. Working together, we can reduce the spread of Covid-19 to help protect our family, friends, neighbours and colleagues."

An Garda Síochána also revealed that from March 12 to May 9, the Garda National Vetting Bureau (GNVB) processed 21,542 vetting applications for Covid-related roles.

This includes applications across medical and healthcare roles, and voluntary groups. GNVB is fully up-to-date with all vetting applications with a current turnaround time for vetting applications of one day.

A spokesperson told Independent.ie that gardaí are continuing their protocol of "engage, educate, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce" regulations and that, in general, they have been met with obedience from the Irish public.

"In supporting the COVID-19 public health guidelines, An Garda Síochána has adopted a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent. This has seen Garda members engage, educate, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce," they said.

"An Garda Síochána continues to experience a high level of compliance with the public health guidelines at the many checkpoints and high visibility patrols it is conducting at tourist locations, natural beauty spots, and parks and beaches.

"During this time, Garda members have interacted with hundreds of thousands of people. The vast majority were adhering to the public health guidelines.

"In what continues to be a small minority of cases across the country, despite receiving a number of warnings, some individuals were still not willing to take steps to comply with the public health guidelines and the regulations were used under the Health Act 1947- Section 31A- Temporary Restrictions (Covid 19) Regulations 2020."

Online Editors