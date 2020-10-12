Gardaí shut down Shebeens in three different counties

Gardaí investigating the illegal sale of alcohol have closed three Shebeens in Laois, Meath and Westmeath.

As part of Operation Navigation, a number of suspected Shebeen premises were searched under warrant by Gardaí in the midlands investigating alleged breaches of liquor licencing legislation in support of current public health measures.

The investigations were launched following a number of reports from the public.

During the searches substantial quantities of alcohol were seized along with beer taps, coolers, kegs, spirit dispensers and other bar wear.

All of those present were identified by Gardaí and no arrests were made in this phase of the investigations.

Deputy Commissioner Policing and Security John Twomey said, "The vast majority of licensed premises are complying with the public health guidelines and regulations.

"The operation of any unlicensed premises puts at risk individuals and communities. This is not acceptable and under Operation Navigation An Garda Síochána will continue to take appropriate action.

“I would also like to thank members of the public who brought some of these matters to our attention," the Deputy Commissioner said.

Enquiries are ongoing and files are being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone with information about the operation of illegal Shebeens to contact their local Garda Station.

Online Editors