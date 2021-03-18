Gardaí need to be vaccinated soon due to their work on the frontline, according to the Garda Representative Association.

The association’s vice president Frank Thornton said that many gardaí often find themselves in uncontrolled situations, increasing the urgency for gardaí to be vaccinated.

“We feel now that we need to be vaccinated because of the exposure we have everyday doing our duty,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today.

“I’ve always said in any statement that the most vulnerable in society and the HSE workers are without a doubt the number one priority. But we believe because of our close contact with both groupings that we are very close in the priority after that.

“We have a ridiculous situation that on a daily basis we enter into A&E departments and hospitals, we enter into nursing homes where there may have been sudden deaths, going into environments that are supposed to be - and are now at this stage - vaccinated and clear of Covid, and we’re completely exposing those when we’re not vaccinated.”

Mr Thornton also discussed many members' initial reaction to the first vaccination plan.

“When the national vaccination plan was published, the low prioritisation of members shows a complete lack of awareness to the roles and functions of the gardaí,” he said.

“The nature of policing and our work requires unplanned, close contact with members of the public, which we saw with the protests in Grafton Street. And very often we’re in uncontrolled situations where the practice of social distancing is impossible.

“We’re facing into the unknown without protection against a deadly virus that could affect us, and consequently our families and the public.”

The vice president was also asked by recent comments from the Policing Authority Chairperson Bob Collins, who discussed the increase in dissatisfaction with current lockdown regulations.

“There’s probably a degree of inevitability that since this health emergency has lasted a great deal longer than anybody expected, that an element of weariness would enter into the public as people face into this long period of inactivity,” Mr Collins said.

Addressing the situation, Mr Thornton added that: “Despite any weariness that people are experiencing, the members that we represent have managed to maintain that support and the vast majority of the public would continue to work with us and act responsibly.

“And it’s a credit to the professionalism that we would hold on the frontline that so few interactions with the public have been confrontation or into an escalation of enforcement.”

