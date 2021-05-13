Gardaí share anti-theft tips as they reveal 7,000 bikes stolen since January 2020

Over 100 stolen bikes worth €250,000 were recovered from a shipping container in Dublin in 2019. Photo: Garda Info.

Almost 7,000 bicycles have been stolen across the country since the start of last year, gardaí have revealed.

A total of 6,845 bikes were recorded as stolen in the period between January 2020 up to April 23 of this year, in 6,477 theft incidents.

Over 70pc of all bikes stolen in this period were in the capital, new garda figures reveal, with a significant 4,825 bikes stolen in Dublin.

Dublin had more than 13 times the number of bike thefts of any other county, as Cork recorded the second most with 369.

Limerick, at 249, saw the third most bike thefts.

And a tip for those who do cycle? Gardaí have managed to recover 2,139 bikes since the start of last year but said many cannot be returned to their owners as their serial numbers are not recorded.

Of the bicycles stolen since January 2020, only one in every five bike owners were able to provide their bicycle frame or serial number when reporting the theft to Gardaí. 78pc of owners had no serial number recorded.

“This causes problems reuniting bicycles with their owners,” a Garda spokesperson said.

An Garda Síochána has a number of recovered bicycles at Garda Stations around the country which have not yet been claimed.

“Anecdotally, more people are cycling since the start of the pandemic and this is to be welcomed,” Crime Prevention Officer in the Galway Garda Division Sgt Michael Walsh said.

"We are appealing to all bicycle owners to ensure they lock their bikes as securely as possible when they are not in use.

“It makes sense to invest in quality locks to prevent bike theft. A good quality lock would involve spending 10-20pc of the value of the bike on two locks.

"Take a photo of your bike. Note the serial number, which is located on the underside of your bike close to the pedals. Email the photo and serial number to yourself or store it on the cloud, so you will always have a record of it.”

When locking your bike, Gardaí advise you secure it tightly to an immovable object and keep the lock off of the ground.

This advice also extends to securing your bike at your home and if your bike is stored in a shed or garage, ensure it is locked to either an immovable object or another heavy item, such as a lawnmower.

Gardaí advise people to store their bikes indoors and in well-lit areas, if possible.

