Some of the vehicles seized by Gardai as part of Operation Bagana. PIC: Criminal Assets Bureau

Gardai have seized over €2 million worth of vehicles in an operation targeting an international crime group suspected of laundering money through a Tipperary car dealership.

This morning a series of raids were carried out in conjunction with UK police at properties linked to the gang suspected of involvement in cyber-crime.

Several garda agencies including the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) and members of the heavily armed Emergency Response Unit (ERU) were involved in the operations in Clare and Tipperary.

In total more than 80 cars worth over €2 million were seized along with €21,000 in cash. A further €200,000 was also restrained in financial accounts linked to the organised crime gang.

The searches, under Operation Bagana, were carried out alongside an investigation being undertaken by police officers from the Economic Crime Bureau attached to West Midlands Police.

In total four residential properties as well as two business premises in Clare and Tipperary have been searched this morning, with a search at the Tipperary business outlet still ongoing.

The international gang are suspected of involvement in mandate fraud and laundering their ill-gotten gains through the business in Ireland. The scam is carried out by someone claiming to represent an organisation that a person regularly pays through membership fees or subscriptions, and makes a request that a bank transfer mandate is changed.

A Garda spokesman said : “This morning’s search operation involved CAB, the Emergency Response Unit, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit, the Garda National Immigration Bureau, the Garda Technical Bureau and were assisted by the Revenue Customs Dog Unit.”

Chief Bureau Officer, Detective Chief Superintendent Michael Gubbins said: "Today’s search operation is an example of the ongoing cooperation between the Criminal Assets Bureau, An Garda Síochána and UK Police Forces in the investigation of International Organised Criminal Groups. Our activities are in furtherance of the CAB mission ‘to deny and deprive’.”

Online Editors