Gardai seize vehicle during search targeting organised crime
Gardai have seized a vehicle this morning after conducting searches targeting the proceeds of organised crime.
Two searches were conducted in Dublin’s south inner city and a professional search was carried out in Ballyfermot.
During the course of the search a blue Audi A4 Estate was seized pursuant to Section 1A of the Proceeds of Crime Amendment Act 2016.
A quantity of documentation and electronic devices have also been seized as part of the investigation.
No arrests were made.
Online Editors