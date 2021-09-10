Gardaí seize two guns, three silencers and 105 rounds of ammunition in Dublin raid

The handguns retrieved by Gardaí during the search of a residence in Clondalkin. Photo: Gardaí.

Gardaí have seized two handguns, three silencers and 105 rounds of 9mm ammunition during an intelligence led operation in Clondalkin, Dublin, on Thursday evening.

The search was carried out in a house in a housing estate in Clondalkin by gardaí from Ronanstown Garda Station, with the assistance of the Ronanstown Detective unit.

The operation came as a result of intelligence received by gardaí relating to an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in Clondalkin.

During the course of the search a small amount of cannabis herb was also seized along with the weapons, ammo and silencers.

All firearms have been sent to the Ballistics Unit for analysis.

No arrests were made during the search but gardaí have said investigations are ongoing.