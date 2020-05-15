Gardai seize thousands of 'traditional Chinese medicine' capsules claiming to treat Covid-19

Gardai seized 7,200 so-called “traditional Chinese medicine” capsules claiming to treat the Covid-19 virus, despite there being no known cure for the virus or its symptoms. Photo: An Garda Siochana

Gardai and the State’s health products watchdog are investigating the discovery of thousands of capsules of “traditional Chinese medicine” purporting to treat symptoms of Covid-19 along with 10,000 substandard surgical face masks.

The bogus products were seized earlier today as part of a joint operation involving the Swords District Drugs Unit, the Revenue Commissioners and the State’s Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) following a search operation at a house in the Swords area of north Dublin.

The search was conducted after customs officials intercepted what they described as “falsely-declared packaging” which contained around 7,200 so-called “traditional Chinese medicine” capsules claiming to treat Covid-19, despite there being no known cure for the virus or its symptoms.

The consignment also contained 10,000 face masks purporting to be surgical-grade masks, however the masks were found to be substandard for such use.

A subsequent search of the house resulted in the discovery of 6,178 more capsules with an estimated street value of €10,000.

No arrests have been made but gardai said they are continuing to liaise with the HPRA in their investigations into the seizure.

