Gardaí seize slash-hook and clubs after reports of shots fired in Cork housing estate

GARDAÍ have seized a slash hook and clubs after a major search in Cork following unconfirmed reports that shots were fired in a housing estate.

Officers, supported by armed members of the Regional Support Unit, raced to Mahon after receiving a report that suspected gunshots were

heard on Sunday afternoon.

Tensions have been running high between two different groups on the southside of Cork city over recent weeks with detectives aware of a number of incidents of threats being issued and acts of intimidation.

Gardaí found no firearms or shell casings during their preliminary search but were continuing to investigate the shooting reports.

There were no reports of anyone being injured.

However, in a related operation, a car was stopped in Cork city centre and a search revealed a number of potential weapons including a slash-hook and clubs.

